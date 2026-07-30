Yemeni Armed Forces Publicly Unveil Combat Drones for First Time

The display marked the first official and documented public presentation of combat drones in the Yemeni government's military arsenal

2 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - The Yemeni Armed Forces have publicly displayed combat drones for the first time, unveiling the aircraft as part of a broader exhibition of newly developed military equipment in what officials described as a significant step in strengthening the country's defense capabilities.

On Thursday, Yemen's state television broadcast footage showing Defense Minister Lt. Gen. Taher al-Aqili touring the exhibition alongside senior military commanders.

The display featured several types of drones, military vehicles, weapons and ammunition. During the tour, officials briefed the defense minister on the capabilities and operational readiness of the newly presented equipment.

According to Yemeni officials, the weapons and equipment were produced by the Military Industries Authority under the Ministry of Defense.

Al-Aqili said the authority has played a major role in reinforcing the armed forces by supplying modern weapons and military equipment to frontline units.

وزير الدفاع يزيح الستار لأول مرة عن التصنيع الحربي لقواتنا المسلحة الجوية ومنظومات السلاح الجوي المسيّر



*المركز الاعلامي للقوات المسلحة* pic.twitter.com/bym9BPwUOY — المركز الإعلامي للقوات المسلحة اليمنية (@Yem_army_media) July 29, 2026

The public unveiling of the drones represents a notable shift in the capabilities of Yemen's government forces.

Throughout previous years of the conflict, the government primarily relied on allied air forces, while the Houthi armed group extensively employed drones in domestic operations as well as cross-border and maritime attacks.

The Defense Ministry had previously announced in June that the armed forces possessed drones, stating that some had been manufactured domestically while others had been acquired from external sources.

The ministry added at the time that the drones had already entered service across several battlefronts.

The military exhibition comes as fighting in Yemen continues to intensify.

The Yemeni government has repeatedly emphasized raising the armed forces' readiness level, while the Ministry of Defense continues restructuring military units, expanding operational capabilities and strengthening the army's equipment.

The first official public display of combat drones underscores Yemen's efforts to expand its indigenous military capabilities as the government continues modernizing its armed forces amid the country's ongoing conflict.