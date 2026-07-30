Prime Minister Barzani, German Consul General Reaffirm Strong Kurdistan-Germany Partnership

Prime Minister Masrour Barzani and German Consul General Albrecht von Wittke reaffirmed bilateral cooperation while discussing reforms, Peshmerga support, and regional developments.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Prime Minister Masrour Barzani received German Consul General Albrecht von Wittke on Thursday as the senior diplomat concluded his posting in the Kurdistan Region, using the meeting to underscore the enduring partnership between Erbil and Berlin and their shared interest in regional stability.

According to an official statement issued by the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG), Prime Minister Barzani expressed appreciation for von Wittke's contribution to strengthening relations between Germany and the Kurdistan Region during his tenure.

He also extended his best wishes for the diplomat's future assignments, recognizing his role in advancing bilateral cooperation.

Beyond marking the end of the Consul General's mission, the discussions reflected the broad scope of cooperation that has developed between the two sides.

The statement said the meeting reviewed the Kurdistan Regional Government's reform program across multiple sectors, highlighting ongoing efforts to modernize governance and public institutions.

Security remained a central theme of the talks, with both sides emphasizing the importance of sustained international backing for the Peshmerga.

The statement also underscored a shared commitment to preserving the Kurdistan Region's security and stability, an objective that continues to shape cooperation with international partners.

The meeting further included an exchange of views on the latest political developments in Iraq and the wider region, reflecting the continued dialogue between the Kurdistan Region and Germany on issues affecting regional security and governance.

According to the KRG statement, the discussions reinforced the value both sides place on maintaining close diplomatic engagement.

As one diplomatic mission comes to a close, the meeting highlighted the continuity of cooperation between Germany and the Kurdistan Region, with reforms, security, and regional stability remaining at the center of the bilateral relationship.