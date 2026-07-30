IRGC Says Strait of Hormuz Will Remain Closed While US Threats Continue

Iran reported civilian casualties following US strikes across three southern provinces, while the IRGC warned that the Strait of Hormuz would remain closed as long as US threats continue.

2 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) on Thursday warned countries cooperating with what it described as "aggressors" and declared that the Strait of Hormuz would remain closed for as long as the United States continues what it called threats and interference in the region.

In statement issued on Thursday, the IRGC said countries assisting the "aggressors" would face a "strong response" unless they changed their course.

"Those countries participating in cooperation with the aggressors, if they do not correct their behavior, will receive a strong response," the statement said.

The IRGC also claimed that, during the previous night, two oil tankers attempted to leave what it described as an unsafe route in the southern Strait of Hormuz with the encouragement of US drones.

According to the statement, a large fire broke out aboard one of the vessels, prompting both tankers to withdraw quickly and return.

The statement did not provide further details regarding the incident.

The Revolutionary Guards reiterated that the Strait of Hormuz falls under Iran's control and said its naval forces maintain strict oversight of the strategic waterway.

The statement added that Iran would not allow what it described as foreign powers arriving from thousands of kilometers away to interfere in the region.

"With God's support, the aggressor will be punished today," the statement said.

Concluding its statement, the IRGC said the Strait of Hormuz would not reopen until what it described as the "excesses and threats of US officials" and American military involvement in regional maritime movements come to an end.

It further warned that any continued threats or intervention would only make the situation more difficult and increase regional tensions.

The US forces also launched airstrikes across three provinces in southern and southwestern Iran early Thursday, according to Iranian reports.

According to Iran's Fars News Agency, the strikes targeted the provinces of Hormozgan, Khuzestan and Bushehr in the early hours of Thursday. The agency rejected reports claiming that Fars, Kerman, East Azerbaijan and West Azerbaijan provinces had also come under attack, saying those claims were inaccurate.

Iranian officials said two powerful explosions were heard in Hormozgan province before dawn.

The Qeshm Free Zone Organization stated that no civilian districts or residential neighborhoods inside the free zone were damaged. However, officials said an area near Qeshm Island was struck at around 4:00 a.m.

Hormozgan's deputy governor for political affairs said a residential house in the town of Qeshm was hit, prompting emergency teams to search for three people believed trapped beneath the rubble.

According to Hormozgan University of Medical Sciences, the strike killed a mother, father and their two-year-old child. Two other children from the same family, aged seven and nine, were wounded and transferred to hospital for treatment.

Authorities also reported that electricity was temporarily cut to parts of Qeshm Island following the strike before power was later restored.

Officials in Khuzestan said the first attack occurred near Abadan.

According to the deputy governor, a missile strike targeted several locations around Shadgan at 3:49 a.m., followed by another strike near Arvand Kenar at 4:08 a.m. A further attack was reported against Ahvaz at 4:22 a.m.

Fars News Agency said a missile impact in Ahvaz's Golestan district caused a temporary electricity outage affecting the surrounding area.

Iranian reports said several locations in Bushehr province were struck at around 4:00 a.m.

Authorities have not yet identified the exact sites that were hit, and provincial officials have not released an official assessment of casualties or damage.