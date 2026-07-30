Prime Minister Barzani and Halbousi Reaffirm Commitment to Iraq’s Federal System

Kurdistan Region prime minister Masrour Barzani and Taqadum Party leader reaffirm their commitment to protecting Iraq’s democracy, federalism, and the constitutional rights of all communities.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani received Mohammed al-Halbousi, leader of the Taqadum Party, on Thursday, where the two leaders emphasized the need for closer coordination among Iraq’s political forces to confront the country’s challenges and safeguard its democratic and federal system.

According to a statement issued on Thursday, by the Office of the Prime Minister, Masrour Barzani, who also serves as Deputy President of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP), welcomed Halbousi and his accompanying delegation.

During the meeting, both sides stressed the importance of strengthening relations, cooperation, and coordination among Iraq’s political parties and forces in order to confront the various challenges and difficulties facing the country.

Prime Minister Barzani and Halbousi also reaffirmed the importance of preserving Iraq’s democratic and federal system while supporting the federal government in protecting the constitutional rights of all components of Iraqi society.

The two leaders emphasized that all Iraqi citizens should be served fairly and without discrimination.