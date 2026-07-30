President Masoud Barzani, Halbousi Discuss Iraq's Political Developments, Erbil-Baghdad Relations

According to a statement from Barzani Headquarters, the meeting reviewed the latest political developments and changes in Iraq and the wider region.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – President Masoud Barzani on Thursday received Mohammed al-Halbousi, leader of the Progress (Al-Takadum) Party and former Speaker of Iraq's Council of Representatives, to discuss Iraq's political situation, regional developments, and relations between Erbil and Baghdad.

According to a statement from Barzani Headquarters, the meeting reviewed the latest political developments and changes in Iraq and the wider region.

The two leaders also exchanged views on relations between the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) and Iraq's federal government, stressing the importance of coordination and cooperation among Iraq's political parties to overcome challenges and resolve outstanding issues.

Earlier on Thursday, al-Halbousi arrived in Erbil and met with Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani.

During that meeting, the two sides emphasized the need for closer coordination among Iraq's political forces to address the country's challenges and safeguard its democratic and federal system.

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