Iraq Says It Did Not Authorize or Know of U.S.-Saudi Strikes Before They Occurred

The spokesperson said the attacks prompted Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi to cancel a planned visit to Saudi Arabia.

32 minutes ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Iraqi government spokesperson Haider al-Aboudi said on Thursday that Baghdad neither authorized the recent U.S.-Saudi airstrikes inside Iraq nor had any prior knowledge they would take place, reaffirming that Iraq will not allow its territory to be used as a launchpad for attacks against neighboring countries.

Speaking in a televised interview, al-Aboudi said the Iraqi National Security Council strongly condemned the joint U.S.-Saudi airstrikes, describing them as a violation of the country's sovereignty.

He reiterated that the Iraqi government has consistently maintained that diplomacy and dialogue are the only viable means of preventing further escalation in the region. Al-Aboudi also stressed that Iraq has never allowed, and will never allow, its territory to be used as a base for attacks against neighboring countries.

The spokesperson said the attacks prompted Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi to cancel a planned visit to Saudi Arabia. He added that the bombardment of seven Iraqi provinces killed more than 18 members of the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) and wounded at least 20 others.

Addressing Saudi allegations that attacks against Riyadh were launched from Iraqi territory, al-Aboudi said Baghdad had formally requested intelligence and evidence from Saudi authorities.

"We requested that Saudi Arabia share any intelligence information it possesses so it can be investigated," he said, adding that Iraqi investigative committees have so far found no evidence supporting the claims.

Despite Iraq's location in a volatile region, al-Aboudi said the government remains committed to a balanced foreign policy and seeks to avoid becoming part of any regional confrontation.

He also announced that September 30 will mark the official end of the International Coalition's presence in Iraq. In addition, he said Iraq and Turkey recently signed an implementation agreement for the strategic Development Road project, and that the government continues efforts to ensure uninterrupted Iraqi oil exports.

On Tuesday, U.S. and Saudi forces carried out airstrikes targeting logistics facilities and weapons depots belonging to armed factions within the PMF in Baghdad, Wasit, Nineveh, Basra, and Kirkuk provinces.

According to the United States and Saudi Arabia, the strikes were a direct and decisive response to an increase in cross-border attacks, including the launch of more than 30 drones over three days targeting regional oil and energy facilities and U.S. military bases.