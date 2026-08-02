Kurdish Artist Hama Hashim Represents Kurdish Art at International Exhibition in Romania

The prestigious event, curated by Ramona Novicov and Vioara Bara, is dedicated to commemorating and reflecting on the Romani Holocaust. It brings together 40 distinguished contemporary artists from around the world to showcase a diverse range of visual art.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — Kurdish painter, writer, and Kurdistan24 staff member Hama Hashim has proudly represented Kurdish art at the international contemporary art exhibition "On the Road" (Gelem, Gelem / Pe drum, pe drum), which officially opened on Saturday, at the historic Oradea Fortress in Romania.

The prestigious event, curated by Ramona Novicov and Vioara Bara, is dedicated to commemorating and reflecting on the Romani Holocaust. It brings together 40 distinguished contemporary artists from around the world to showcase a diverse range of visual art.

Speaking to Kurdistan24 on Sunday, Hashim expressed his deep honor in being selected as the sole Kurdish representative among an elite international lineup.

"Taking part in the International Contemporary Art Exhibition in Romania, organized to commemorate and reflect on the Romani Holocaust, is a great honor," Hashim said. "The exhibition brings together some of the world's most distinguished contemporary artists and showcases a wide range of works in the field of visual arts."

Hashim emphasized the profound role of creativity in global dialogue, adding: "I am delighted to represent Kurdish art through my contemporary works in this international exhibition, highlighting its place in a global cultural center. I believe art has the power to convey humanitarian messages and serve as a bridge that brings different cultures closer together."

The exhibition features a highly competitive selection of international talent, including special guest Eugen Raportoru, alongside notable artists such as Raluca Ferchi Avrămuț, Vioara Bara, Thomas Becket, Petru Bara, and dozens of others. Organized by the Romanian Fine Artists Union (UAPR) - Oradea Branch, the National Roma Cultural Center, and the Oradea City Hall, the exhibition serves as a major cultural landmark for the region.

Born in Koya in 1973, Hashim is a graduate of the Institute of Fine Arts and a prominent figure in the Kurdish cultural landscape. Over his prolific career, he has held 18 solo exhibitions across Kurdistan, France, Germany, Poland, India, the United States, Egypt, Iran, Turkey, and Romania and has participated in more than 150 group exhibitions.

In addition to his visual arts career, Hashim is an accomplished author who has published ten books on art history and theory, including volumes on Vincent van Gogh, Rodin, Sacred Art, Abstract Art, Van Gogh's Letters, and Michelangelo.