Prime Minister Barzani Extends Summer Festival Greetings to Yazidis, Reaffirms Support for Their Rights

Masrour Barzani expresses hope for a brighter future for the Yazidi community during the Summer Festival 'Chileya Havîn' celebrations

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Sunday extended his congratulations to the Yazidi community in Kurdistan and around the world on the occasion of the Yazidi Summer Festival (Chileya Havîn), reaffirming his continued support for their rights and legitimate aspirations.

In a message marking the annual celebration, Barzani wished Yazidi families a joyful, peaceful, and prosperous holiday.

"I extend my congratulations to our Yazidi sisters and brothers in Kurdistan and across the world on the occasion of the Summer Festival," the prime minister said, expressing hope that they would celebrate the occasion in happiness, security, and tranquility.

Barzani also voiced optimism for a brighter future for the Yazidi community, stressing that he would continue, as always, to support their rights and demands.

The prime minister's message comes as the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) continues to emphasize the protection of the rights of all religious and ethnic communities in the region, including the Yazidis, who remain an integral part of Kurdistan's diverse social fabric.

The Yazidi community continues to recover from the devastating atrocities committed by the self-proclaimed Islamic State (ISIS) after its 2014 assault on Sinjar, when thousands of Yazidis were killed, abducted, or displaced in what several countries and international bodies have recognized as genocide.

The KRG has repeatedly pledged to support efforts to rebuild Sinjar, facilitate the safe and voluntary return of displaced Yazidis, and seek justice for the victims of ISIS crimes.

Kurdish leaders have also consistently reaffirmed their commitment to safeguarding the rights, religious freedom, and cultural heritage of the Yazidi community.

Chileya Havîn, or the Summer Festival, is one of the important religious occasions observed by Yazidis, bringing together families and communities for prayers and celebrations while reflecting on their spiritual traditions and cultural heritage.