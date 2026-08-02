Explosion at Camp Taji Caused by Heat-Triggered Ammunition Blast: Iraqi Security Media Cell

The statement added that Iraqi Civil Defense teams were continuing efforts to extinguish the resulting fire. No casualties or additional damage were immediately reported.

37 minutes ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – The Iraqi Security Media Cell (SMC) announced on Sunday that ammunition exploded inside Camp Taji, north of Baghdad, due to extreme heat, as much of the country endures a severe summer heatwave.

In a statement carried by the Iraqi News Agency (INA), the SMC said the explosion occurred after high temperatures ignited ammunition stored inside the military installation.

The statement added that Iraqi Civil Defense teams were continuing efforts to extinguish the resulting fire. No casualties or additional damage were immediately reported.

Camp Taji, located about 27 kilometers (17 miles) north of Baghdad, is one of Iraq's largest military bases and has been under the full control of the Iraqi Security Forces since coalition forces completed the handover of the facility.

The incident comes as Iraq experiences another spell of extreme summer temperatures.

The Iraqi Meteorological Organization and Seismology has warned that a heatwave will affect much of the country over the coming days, with temperatures expected to reach 50°C in five southern provinces.

According to the latest forecast, maximum temperatures are expected to reach 49°C in Baghdad, Babylon, Saladin, Wasit, Karbala, and Diwaniyah, while Najaf, Muthanna, Maysan, Dhi Qar, and Basra are forecast to record highs of 50°C. Temperatures are expected to reach 48°C in Diyala and 47°C in Nineveh and Anbar.

Iraq routinely experiences some of the world's highest summer temperatures, with prolonged heatwaves increasing the risk of fires, infrastructure damage, and other heat-related incidents.