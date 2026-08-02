President Barzani Extends Summer Festival Greetings to Yazidis in Kurdistan and Worldwide

Kurdish leader wishes Yazidi community peace, security, and happiness on the occasion of Chileya Havîn

51 minutes ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — President Masoud Barzani on Sunday extended his congratulations to the Yazidi community in Kurdistan and around the world on the occasion of the Yazidi Summer Festival 'Chileya Havîn', wishing them peace, security, and happiness during the religious celebration.

In a message released to mark the holiday, Barzani offered his "warmest congratulations" to Yazidi spiritual and religious leaders, as well as all Yazidis in Kurdistan and across the globe.

He expressed hope that they would celebrate the occasion in an atmosphere of peace and safety, concluding his message by saying: "Happy holiday, and may you always enjoy goodness and happiness."

The annual message reflects the Kurdish leadership's continued recognition of the Yazidi community as an integral component of Kurdistan's diverse social and religious fabric.

The Yazidis, one of the region's oldest indigenous religious communities, continue to recover from the atrocities committed by the self-proclaimed Islamic State (ISIS) following its 2014 assault on Sinjar.

Thousands of Yazidis were killed, abducted, or displaced during the attack, which has been recognized as genocide by several countries and international organizations.

President Barzani has repeatedly reaffirmed his support for the Yazidi community, emphasizing the importance of protecting its religious freedom, preserving its cultural heritage, and ensuring justice for the victims of ISIS crimes.

Kurdish authorities have also continued to call for the reconstruction of Sinjar and the safe and voluntary return of displaced Yazidi families.

Chileya Havîn, or the Summer Festival, is one of the most significant religious observances in the Yazidi faith, bringing together worshippers for prayers and celebrations while reaffirming the community's spiritual traditions and cultural identity.