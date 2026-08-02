Deadly Bombing at Moscow Restaurant Kills Three, Injures 21

Russian authorities say homemade explosive device caused blast as investigators probe latest attack in capital

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — A bombing at a restaurant in central Moscow killed three people and wounded 21 others on Saturday after a woman carrying a homemade explosive device entered the establishment, according to Russia's National Anti-Terrorism Committee.

The committee, cited by Russia's state-run Tass news agency, said the explosion occurred at a restaurant on Kudrinskaya Square and was caused by a homemade explosive device.

Among those killed were the woman carrying the device, a security agent who attempted to stop her, and a customer inside the restaurant, the committee said.

Authorities said the 21 injured suffered wounds of varying degrees of severity. Emergency services rushed to the scene, while investigators and forensic specialists launched an inquiry into the attack.

Earlier, Moscow police told the RIA Novosti news agency that investigators and forensic experts were working at the site to determine the circumstances surrounding the blast.

Images circulating on Russian Telegram channels showed multiple fire engines and ambulances deployed outside the restaurant as emergency responders treated the wounded and secured the area.

No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack, and Russian authorities have not publicly identified any suspects or indicated who may have been behind the bombing.

The explosion is the latest in a series of deadly attacks that have struck Russia in recent years, particularly since the outbreak of the war in Ukraine in 2022.

During the conflict, Ukraine's security services have either claimed responsibility for or been accused by Moscow of carrying out a number of attacks targeting Russian military officers and prominent figures associated with the war.

Kyiv has generally neither confirmed nor denied involvement in incidents attributed to its intelligence agencies.

Among the most high-profile attacks, Russia blamed Ukraine for the April 2025 car bombing that killed senior General Yaroslav Moskalik. In August 2022, nationalist Darya Dugina, the daughter of Russian ideologue Alexander Dugin, was killed when a bomb attached to her vehicle exploded outside Moscow, in an attack widely believed to have been intended for her father.

In April 2023, pro-Kremlin military blogger Vladlen Tatarsky, whose real name was Maxim Fomin, was killed after receiving an explosive-laden statuette during an event at a café in Saint Petersburg. Later that year, nationalist writer Zakhar Prilepin was seriously wounded in a car bombing near Nizhny Novgorod that killed another person.

Another major attack occurred in December 2024, when General Igor Kirillov, the head of Russia's chemical weapons division, and his assistant were killed after an explosive device attached to an electric scooter detonated outside a Moscow apartment building.

Saturday's bombing underscores the persistent security challenges facing Russia amid its ongoing war with Ukraine, as authorities continue investigating one of the deadliest attacks in the Russian capital in recent months.