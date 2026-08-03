Prime Minister Barzani Attends Ceremony Marking 12th Anniversary of Ezidi Genocide

Addressing the ceremony, Prime Minister Masrour Barzani said: "Today, we remember our Ezidi brothers and sisters on this 12th anniversary. They were victims of the most heinous crimes committed at the hands of ISIS terrorists."

14 minutes ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani attended a special ceremony on Monday marking the 12th anniversary of the Ezidi (Yazidi or Yezidi) Genocide and the Sinjar massacre, commemorating victims of the ISIS assault on the Ezidi community.

Addressing the ceremony, Barzani said: "Today, we remember our Ezidi brothers and sisters on this 12th anniversary. They were victims of the most heinous crimes committed at the hands of ISIS terrorists."

The ceremony brought together officials and attendees to honor the victims of the 2014 attacks on Sinjar and to commemorate one of the darkest chapters in the history of the Ezidi community.

This report will be updated as additional information becomes available.