Kurdistan Region President to Visit Damascus for Talks With Syrian President

The Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani is expected to meet Syria's President Ahmed al-Sharaa to discuss bilateral ties, regional developments, and expanded cooperation.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani is set to travel to Damascus on Monday for high-level talks with Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa, in a visit that underscores growing diplomatic engagement between the Kurdistan Region and Syria as both sides navigate a rapidly evolving regional landscape.

According to Syria's official Arab News Agency (SANA), Kurdistan Region President Barzani and President al-Sharaa will discuss a range of issues of mutual interest, with a particular focus on strengthening bilateral relations and expanding coordination across multiple sectors.

The visit is expected to explore ways to deepen cooperation in areas that serve the shared interests of the Kurdistan Region and Syria, reflecting continued efforts by both sides to maintain dialogue amid shifting political and security dynamics across the Middle East.

SANA said the meeting forms part of ongoing engagements aimed at reinforcing ties and enhancing cooperation, describing the discussions as an opportunity to advance relations "in a way that serves the supreme interests" of both parties.

President Barzani has played an active diplomatic role in recent years, maintaining regular contacts with regional and international leaders on issues ranging from security and economic cooperation to political stability and counterterrorism.

His visit to Damascus comes as Syria continues to face significant political, economic, and security challenges following years of conflict, while neighboring countries seek greater coordination on issues including border security, trade, displaced populations, and regional stability.

Although specific agenda items have not been disclosed beyond the official statements, the meeting is expected to provide an opportunity for both leaders to exchange views on recent regional developments and explore avenues for closer cooperation.

The visit also reflects continuing diplomatic efforts to maintain communication between Erbil and Damascus at a time when political and security developments across the region remain highly fluid.

Further details are expected following the conclusion of the meeting.