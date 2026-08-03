U.S. Reaffirms Commitment to Ezidi Justice as Sinjar's Recovery Remains Unfinished

On the 12th anniversary of the Ezidi genocide, the U.S. Consulate in Erbil honored victims and survivors while renewed attention focused on the unresolved challenges of security, reconstruction, accountability, and the return of displaced families to Sinjar.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - The United States on Monday renewed its commitment to supporting justice for the victims of the Ezidi (Yazidi or Yezidi) genocide and helping build a more secure future for Iraq's vulnerable communities, as the Kurdistan Region marked 12 years since ISIS launched its devastating assault on Sinjar.

In a statement issued on the anniversary, the U.S. Consulate General in Erbil paid tribute to those who lost their lives during the 2014 genocide while emphasizing that the pursuit of accountability and lasting stability remains essential.

"Twelve years ago, ISIS terrorist groups carried out a genocide against the Yezidi [Ezidi] community," the Consulate said. "Today, we remember those who were lost and honor the resilience of the survivors who carry their memory forward."

The statement underscored that remembrance must be accompanied by concrete action, adding, "Justice for these atrocities matters. So does ensuring lasting security, prosperity, and protection for vulnerable communities."

Reaffirming Washington's continued engagement in Iraq, the Consulate said, "The U.S. remains committed to working with the Government of Iraq, the Kurdistan Regional Government, and our international partners to safeguard the fundamental right of religious freedom and help build a future where all Iraqis can live in safety and dignity."

The message comes as the anniversary once again draws attention not only to the crimes committed by ISIS but also to the challenges that continue to shape life in Sinjar more than a decade after the district was liberated.

Although ISIS no longer controls the area, recovery has been slow and uneven. Tens of thousands of Ezidis remain displaced across the Kurdistan Region, while thousands of families are still searching for relatives abducted during the 2014 assault.

The attack began on Aug. 3, 2014, shortly after ISIS seized Mosul and rapidly advanced into Sinjar, targeting the Ezidi community through systematic killings, kidnappings, forced displacement, and the enslavement of women and girls. As militants swept through villages, thousands of civilians fled toward Mount Sinjar, where they became trapped under dire humanitarian conditions before evacuation corridors eventually enabled many to reach safety through Rojava and later the Kurdistan Region.

Official figures indicate that more than 5,000 Ezidis were killed during the campaign, while approximately 2,745 children were left orphaned. The genocide also left a lasting physical and cultural scar, with religious shrines destroyed, entire communities uprooted, and dozens of mass graves discovered across Sinjar in the years that followed.

A major military turning point came in November 2015, when Kurdish Peshmerga forces, under the command of President Masoud Barzani and supported by International Coalition airstrikes, liberated Sinjar from ISIS control. Yet military victory did not resolve the humanitarian and governance challenges that followed.

Today, Sinjar continues to struggle with damaged infrastructure, limited public services, fragmented security arrangements, and competing armed actors, all of which have slowed reconstruction and discouraged many displaced families from returning.

According to UN-verified data cited by Kurdistan24, Iraq remains home to roughly 550,000 Ezidis. More than 400,000 people fled to the Kurdistan Region during the initial assault, but only around 100,000 have returned to Sinjar. More than 270,000 survivors continue living in displacement camps, while another 100,000 have resettled abroad.

One of the central obstacles remains the incomplete implementation of the 2020 Sinjar Agreement between Baghdad and the Kurdistan Regional Government. The accord envisioned coordinated governance, administrative reform, locally recruited security forces, reconstruction, and the removal of illegal armed groups from the district. However, much of the agreement has yet to be fully implemented, leaving many survivors uncertain about returning home.

Justice also remains unfinished for thousands of families. According to the latest figures, 6,417 Ezidi men, women, and children were abducted during the ISIS offensive. While 3,597 have since been rescued, approximately 2,820 people remain missing. Meanwhile, nearly 100 mass graves have been identified, underscoring the continuing effort to recover victims, establish identities, and provide answers to grieving families.

Over the past several years, international recognition of the Ezidi genocide has steadily expanded, with more than 10 countries formally recognizing the atrocities as genocide. Survivors and advocacy groups, however, continue to stress that recognition must be accompanied by stronger support for accountability, reconstruction, and the safe return of displaced communities.

Against that backdrop, the U.S. Consulate's anniversary message reinforced that remembrance extends beyond honoring the past. By linking justice with security, religious freedom, and cooperation among Baghdad, the Kurdistan Regional Government, and international partners, Washington underscored that the long-term recovery of Sinjar remains an unfinished task requiring sustained commitment long after ISIS's territorial defeat.