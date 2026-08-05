Israeli Military Launches Strikes in Southern Lebanon, Cites Hezbollah Ceasefire Violation

"In response to a blatant violation of the ceasefire by the Hezbollah terrorist organization, the IDF has begun conducting precise strikes in southern Lebanon," the military said in a statement.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – The Israeli military said on Wednesday it launched what it described as "precise strikes" against targets in southern Lebanon, accusing the Iran-backed Hezbollah group of committing a "blatant violation of the ceasefire."

"In response to a blatant violation of the ceasefire by the Hezbollah terrorist organization, the IDF has begun conducting precise strikes in southern Lebanon," the military said in a statement.

Shortly before the strikes, the Israeli military issued an evacuation warning to residents of the southern Lebanese village of Al-Mansouri, marking the first such warning in several weeks.

Arabic-language military spokesperson Ella Waweya urged residents to leave immediately, saying the Israeli army was "compelled to act" due to Hezbollah's alleged violations of the ceasefire agreement.

"For your safety, you must evacuate your homes immediately and move north," she wrote in a post on X.

The military action came as Israeli and Lebanese officials held U.S.-sponsored talks in Rome, where Lebanon reportedly sought a phased Israeli withdrawal from southern Lebanon.

Meanwhile, Lebanon's state-run National News Agency (NNA) reported that an Israeli strike targeted the roof of a prayer area at a cemetery in the town of Tibnin.

According to the NNA, the attack killed one person and wounded 11 others. Israeli officials said the strikes were carried out in response to Hezbollah's alleged ceasefire violation.

There was no immediate comment from Hezbollah regarding Israel's accusations.