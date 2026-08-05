US Treasury Lifts Sanctions on Three IRGC-Linked Entities in First Major Concession to Tehran Since Talks Resumed

The United States Treasury Department has lifted sanctions on three entities linked to Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, the Treasury's official website shows, in what appears to be the first concrete American sanctions concession to Tehran since peace talks resumed following President Trump

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WASHINGTON, D.C. (Kurdistan 24) - The United States Treasury Department has lifted sanctions on three entities linked to Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, citing the Treasury's official website, in what appears to be the first concrete American sanctions concession to Tehran since peace talks resumed following President Trump's cancellation of a planned massive military strike over the weekend.

The removal of the three IRGC-linked entities from the Treasury's sanctions list represents a significant and tangible step by Washington in the current diplomatic process, signaling that the administration is prepared to offer measurable economic relief as part of the framework taking shape around the immediate reopening of the Strait of Hormuz and the longer-term denuclearization of Iran.

The timing of the move is deliberate and carefully calibrated. Secretary of State Marco Rubio confirmed earlier on Monday that progress has been made in talks with Iran on Hormuz reopening, saying ships and oil are moving through the strait in real time and expressing hope that a final agreement on the waterway will happen "very shortly." Rubio also described an active negotiation between Oman and Iran on safe passage arrangements, framing Hormuz access as the immediate deal and denuclearization as the ultimate deal. The Treasury's sanctions relief, announced on the same day, provides the economic incentive structure that backs the diplomatic framework Rubio outlined.

Iran has consistently conditioned its cooperation on the release of $24 billion in frozen assets and the lifting of sanctions, with Mohsen Rezaei, an adviser to Iran's supreme leader, telling CNN on June 5, 2026, that peace talks were at a "deadlock" until that condition was met. A 14-page draft memorandum reported by Iranian state media last Friday included the US lifting oil sanctions and Iran committing to reopening the Strait of Hormuz within 30 days, suggesting that the sanctions relief now visible on the Treasury's website is part of a structured sequencing of concessions designed to keep the diplomatic momentum alive.

The specific identities of the three IRGC-linked entities whose sanctions were lifted were not immediately detailed in the Reuters report beyond their appearance on the Treasury's website. Whether they represent financial institutions, shipping companies, energy entities, or other commercial operations connected to the IRGC will determine the immediate practical impact of the removals on Iran's ability to access international markets and financial systems.

The decision to lift sanctions on IRGC-linked entities rather than on Iran's central government or civilian economic institutions is itself a carefully chosen signal, one that offers Tehran a meaningful concession while stopping short of a comprehensive sanctions relief package that would face significant congressional opposition and could be interpreted as a full normalization of the IRGC's international status.

The move comes on a day of extraordinary diplomatic density. Trump revealed aboard Air Force One on Sunday that Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Qatar, and Iran had all asked him to cancel a massive planned strike he described as the biggest since World War II, with deal parameters including the immediate, complete, and total opening of the Strait of Hormuz and the denuclearization of Iran. Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi described the negotiations as being in their "final stages." And the 60-day toll-free window stipulated in the June 17, 2026, memorandum of understanding expires around August 17, adding urgency to the current round of diplomacy.

Whether the lifting of sanctions on three IRGC-linked entities is the first of a series of graduated relief measures or a standalone gesture will become clear as the talks develop in the days ahead.