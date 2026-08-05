Saudi, Iraqi Foreign Ministers Stress Preventing Cross-Border Attacks from Iraqi Territory

Saudi Foreign Minister and Iraqi Foreign Minister stresses that Iraqi territory must not be used to launch attacks against neighboring countries

57 minutes ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan met Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein on Wednesday to discuss the latest regional developments, with both sides emphasizing the need to prevent Iraqi territory and resources from being used to launch attacks against neighboring countries.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of the Ministerial Conference in Support of Jerusalem and the Holy Sites.

During the talks, both ministers reaffirmed the depth of relations between Saudi Arabia and Iraq and stressed the importance of supporting all measures that safeguard Iraq's interests while strengthening its relations with Arab and Islamic countries.

They also underscored the need to ensure that Iraqi territory and resources are not used as a tool for aggression against neighboring states, in a manner that contributes to development and stability across the region.

The meeting comes after joint Saudi-US strikes on July 29, 2026, targeted Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) positions, leaving 20 people dead and 32 others injured, an incident that strained relations between Baghdad and Riyadh.

The tensions also led to the postponement of Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi's planned visit to Saudi Arabia.

The meeting follows emergency security measures announced by Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi on Aug. 1, when he ordered stronger actions to prevent Iraqi territory from being used to launch attacks against neighboring countries. He also directed the formation of a joint security committee to address emerging threats, reaffirming Baghdad's commitment to protecting Iraq's sovereignty while preventing cross-border attacks originating from its territory.

Wednesday's discussions reflected continued diplomatic engagement between Baghdad and Riyadh, with both sides emphasizing regional stability, stronger bilateral relations, and the importance of preventing Iraqi territory from becoming a platform for attacks against neighboring countries.