State Administration Coalition to Convene in Baghdad with President Nechirvan Barzani in Attendance

The KRI President will meet Iraqi PM before attending a high-level State Administration Coalition meeting expected to focus on Baghdad-Erbil relations, security, and key political developments

1 hour ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani is scheduled to travel to Baghdad on Wednesday, where he will hold talks with Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi before taking part in a meeting of Iraq's State Administration Coalition later in the evening.

According to Kurdistan24 sources, President Barzani will discuss a number of key issues related to relations between the Kurdistan Region and Baghdad during his meeting with Prime Minister al-Zaidi.

Following those talks, the Kurdistan Region president is expected to attend the State Administration Coalition meeting at 8:00 p.m.

The meeting will bring together Iraq's four presidencies, alongside President Nechirvan Barzani, to discuss a range of political and national issues.

Among the main topics expected to be addressed is Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi's planned visit to Saudi Arabia.

Abu Misaq al-Masari, a member of the Fatah Alliance, told Kurdistan24 that the coalition meeting will also review recent developments in Iraq, Prime Minister al-Zaidi's visits to the United States and Iran, and steps related to completing the formation of the Iraqi government.

He added that security developments will also be discussed, particularly following the joint Saudi-US strikes on July 29, which targeted Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) positions in several Iraqi provinces, resulting in the deaths of 20 fighters and injuries to another 32.

Regarding the Iraqi prime minister's planned visit to Saudi Arabia, al-Masari said the Coordination Framework has not yet reached a final consensus on the trip.

He told Kurdistan24 that al-Zaidi's visit remains under consideration but continues to face strong opposition within the Coordination Framework, as well as among sections of the Iraqi public, meaning it could be postponed.

Al-Masari added that the Iraqi government has informed Saudi Arabia through intermediaries that there is no evidence that drone attacks against the Kingdom originated from Iraqi territory. He said Iraq believes the incident warrants an apology to avoid filing a complaint before the UN Security Council.

According to al-Masari, once relations between Baghdad and Riyadh return to normal, diplomatic channels could help pave the way for Prime Minister al-Zaidi's visit to Saudi Arabia.