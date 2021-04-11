Nearly 50,000 Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine arrive in Iraq

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Iraq on Sunday received roughly 50,000 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech as the vaccination ramps up in the country, according to health officials.

Iraqi health authorities on Sunday received 49,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine in Baghdad International Airport, which will be soon distributed across the country, state media reported.

A portion of the newly arrived German-American vaccine is on the way to the Kurdistan Region, Aso Hawezi, the spokesperson for the Kurdistan Region’s Health Ministry told Kurdistan 24 English on Sunday.

The Kurdistan Region has “dedicated eight vaccination centers” for the jabs, as they require minus a 70-Celsius-degree storage temperature.

“As soon as the jabs arrive, the next day, we distribute them to citizens,” Hawezi told Kurdistan 24 English.

The jabs’ arrival comes just after the country began the coronavirus vaccination process in early March, which has so far going slower than anticipated, mainly due to vaccine skepticism.

Iraq, in its second wave of the pandemic, has lately recorded almost 7,000 new infections every day, according to official tallies released by health authorities. Despite restrictions imposed by the government to curb the spread of the virus, infections are on rise.

Previously, Iraq received 50,000 doses of the China-made Sinopharm vaccine, of which 5,000 doses were sent to the autonomous Kurdistan Region.

Currently, both Iraq and its autonomous region have rolled out two versions of coronavirus vaccine: one by AstraZeneca developed with Oxford University in the UK, and the Chinese Sinopharm.

Although the country has not recorded any cases of serious side-effects, the public is highly skeptical of the vaccines.

The Iraqi health ministry on Friday, in a bid to encourage citizens to receive the jabs, decided to mandate vaccination for those working in food industry, travelers, and private healthcare providers.

The Kurdistan Region and Iraq, since the advent of the pandemic in early March 2020, have officially seen over 918,000 infections and more than 14,000 deaths.

Editing by Joanne Stocker-Kelly