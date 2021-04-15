Kurdistan Region could be ‘example’ for rest of Iraq, says Russia’s top envoy

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Russia’s ambassador in Iraq on Thursday “praised” the development the Kurdistan Region has undergone, especially regarding rebuilding and the economy, remarking that the autonomous region of Iraq could be a positive model for other parts of the embattled Middle Eastern nation.

The remarks from Russia’s Ambassador to Iraq, Maksim Maksimov, came during his meeting with Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani in Erbil, where the two politicians discussed the current state of affairs, including relations between Russia and the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) and those between Erbil and Baghdad, according to a statement from Barzani’s office.

The Russian envoy praised the “successful experience of the Kurdistan Region, particularly in reconstruction and economic development, which could be an example for other parts of Iraq.”

Ambassador Makimov paid the visit on the occasion of leaving his post in Iraq and the Kurdish prime minister wished him luck in his future positions.

Barzani also took the occasion to call for improved coordination between the regional and federal governments to combat terrorism, read the statement.

On Tuesday, Iraqi Parliament Speaker Mohammad al-Halbousi said that western Anbar province is continuing to transform into a "new Kurdistan" in progress and reconstruction, a reference to the autonomous Kurdistan Region's levels of security and foreign investment.

Iraqis in Sunni-majority areas like Anbar have long complained of being marginalized under the Shia-led government established after the fall of Saddam Hussein’s previous regime and many members of the Sunni community have looked to the relative autonomy from Baghdad enjoyed by residents of the Kurdistan Region as a possible template for the future.

Editing by John J. Catherine