Iraq, Turkey Reaffirm Commitment to Stronger Cooperation at Doha Meeting

3 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Iraqi Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein met with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on the sidelines of the 23rd Doha Forum, where the two officials discussed strengthening bilateral ties and enhancing joint efforts to promote stability across the region, the Iraqi Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

During the meeting, Hussein and Fidan reviewed the state of Iraq–Turkey relations and explored ways to expand cooperation in the political, economic, and security fields. Both ministers underscored the importance of sustained coordination to support shared interests and reinforce regional stability.

The discussions also touched on key regional developments, particularly the situation in Syria. The two sides stressed the need to back initiatives aimed at restoring political and economic stability in the country, encouraging investment and development projects to ease the humanitarian challenges faced by the Syrian people.

Regarding Iran, Hussein and Fidan agreed on the importance of reducing regional tensions and pushing for political solutions rooted in dialogue and mutual understanding to safeguard regional security.

Hussein briefed his Turkish counterpart on Iraq’s internal political progress, outlining the successful conclusion of the electoral process and ongoing negotiations to form a new government. He said these steps demonstrate Iraq’s continued efforts to consolidate democracy and strengthen internal stability.

Both sides concluded by affirming their commitment to ongoing coordination and regular consultations, emphasizing the historical and geographical ties that continue to shape Iraq–Turkey relations.

Iraq and Turkey share deep political, economic, and security links shaped by decades of cooperation and at times tension over issues such as border security, counterterrorism, and water resources. In recent years, both countries have intensified dialogue to address mutual concerns, including trade expansion, countering extremist threats, and stabilizing Syria. The Doha Forum has served as a key platform for regional and international discussions, offering an opportunity for both nations to reaffirm their commitment to collaborative engagement.