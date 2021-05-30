‘Greener Kurdistan’ brings local, international businesses together in Erbil

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Dozens of local businesses and international vendors came together on Friday in the Kurdistan Region’s capital of Erbil to support both entrepreneurship and the environment by planting trees funded through exhibition sales.

At the Diplomatic Friendship Bazaar, organized by the Czech Republic’s Consulate General in Erbil, supporters of Kurdish-owned businesses and enthusiasts of intercultural exchanges toured around the exhibition for some eight hours, with a portion of sales made adding to forests across the mountainous Kurdish Region of Iraq.

From furniture designed and carpentered by members of the local Kurdish workforce to designer cosmetic brands, a wider array of products could be found at the Erbil market than at any time before.

Foreign companies hawked their wares in showcases presented by participating countries that included Armenia, Canada, China, the Czech Republic, Greece, India, and Romania.

The market also hosted 28 local Kurdish businesses, representing all four of the Kurdistan Region’s provinces of Erbil, Duhok, Sulaimani, and Halabja.

Thai national Intira Thepsittawiwat now owns a non-for-profit project that makes face masks with various designs, including a traditional checkered Kurdish pattern locally known as Jamana. Thepsittawiwat, who is also married to the Czech Consul General, has so far funded over 4,000 oak trees planted in Erbil province through the ongoing “One Million Oak” project.

She got the idea of establishing her business in the Kurdistan Region during the coronavirus lockdown in April 2020 after she sewed a couple of masks and received positive feedback. Thepsittawiwat subsequently established her project, run by local Kurdish tailors and other staff, to serve the cause of a “Greener Kurdistan,” the motto of the market which she organized.

Canadian Nanaimo bars, named after a city in British Columbia where the were created, have also found their way in the market and quickly sold out as quickly as they could be presented.

A Kurdish business owner from Halabja who produces natural olive oil told Kurdistan 24, “Our aim in participating in such a market is to further showcase our products to the citizens and foreigners.” Olives are bought from Kurdish farmers in the province by several business which then press extra virgin olive oil.

The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) has recently given special attention to local businesses and entrepreneurs, vowing to reduce red tape and facilitate their work, all with an eye toward reducing the economy’s reliance on hydrocarbon sales.

“It will be a reason for better relations between diplomats and the society,” said Safeen Dizayee, head of the KRG’s Department of Foreign Relations, who made a point of speaking about the positive effect it would have for local businesspersons.

One nation’s display that stood out for its array of liquor, wine, chocolate, dried fruit, and wooden hand-made items was representing Armenia, which inaugurated both its consulate and cultural center in Erbil in February.

“This is the first time that Kurdistan Region hosts such products,” Armenian merchant Rita Movsesiam told Kurdistan 24, making it clear that she was hoping to tap into the Kurdistan Region’s economy as much as possible.

Editing by John J. Catherine