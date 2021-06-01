Explosion in Syria’s Hasakah kills one, injures two

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) - One person was killed and two others were injured in an explosion in Hasakah in northeastern Syria.

A motorcycle bomb exploded near the Ghazil security checkpoint in the village of Humer, east of Hasakah city.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack, but ISIS has carried out similar bombings in areas of northeast Syria.

The local Hawar news agency (ANHA) reported that one man, named as Hesen Ali Mohamed, was killed, and two people were injured, including a 13-year-old.

Despite the declaration by the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and the US-led coalition of the defeat of ISIS’s so-called caliphate on March 23, 2019, sleeper cell attacks continue in areas controlled by the SDF.

According to the latest report by the Syria-based Rojava Information Center, ISIS militants have carried out 40 sleeper cell attacks across northeast Syria this year.

“This represents a significant rise in attacks as compared to March (27) and February (28),” the report said.

However, the majority of these attacks were concentrated in Arab majority Deir al-Zor’s province and along the Euphrates river to Raqqa city, the group’s former de facto capital.

Editing by Joanne Stocker-Kelly