President Masoud Barzani offers condolences to families of Peshmerga killed in PKK attack

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – President Masoud Barzani on Sunday offered his condolences to the families of victims of a Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) attack, stating that the perpetrators will be brought to justice.

The comments came during phone calls the leader of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) made to the families of five Peshmerga fighters who were killed in the latest PKK attack, a statement from Barzani's office said.

On Saturday, a convoy of Peshmerga forces heading toward villages along the Turkish border near Mount Matina came under attack by the PKK, causing the death of five and wounding seven others.

In the hours that followed, the PKK claimed responsibility for the incident.

Barzani told the families of the victims during his conversations that he shares their grief and assured them the perpetrators of the attack "will get what they deserve," the statement noted. Speaking with the wounded

Peshmerga, Barzani wished them a speedy recovery.

Earlier on Sunday, Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) spokesman Jutyar Adil condemned the PKK assault as an attack "not only on the Peshmerga forces but on the people of Kurdistan and Iraqi sovereignty."

Adil also reiterated KRG calls that PKK fighters "must leave Kurdistan Region territory and the Iraqi government has to work hard to ensure it."