Erbil Governor Highlights Full Preparations to Welcome Tourists During New Year Festivals

Erbil is fully prepared to welcome New Year tourists, with modern facilities and enhanced security in place, as Governor Omed Khoshnaw assures a safe and enjoyable visit for all guests.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — Erbil Governor Omed Khoshnaw announced on Saturday that all operational and security preparations have been completed to welcome tourists during the upcoming New Year celebrations. He thanked the facilitation provided at key tourist sites, and noted that a significant number of visitors are expected to visit the capital of the Kurdistan Region by the end of the year.

Speaking at a press conference, Governor Khoshnaw emphasized the close coordination between government agencies and security departments to implement a comprehensive tourism plan.

According to the program, developed in collaboration with the Tourism Administration and local security offices, services and facilities have been enhanced to allow both domestic and regional visitors to access Erbil safely and comfortably.

The governor also called on Iraqi citizens from central and southern provinces to choose Erbil as their holiday destination, assuring that all tourism facilities are fully operational to provide a relaxing and enjoyable experience.

Erbil has emerged over the past several years as a central hub for tourism in the Kurdistan Region, contributing significantly to the region’s economy and private-sector development.

The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) has prioritized tourism as a strategic sector, aiming to attract domestic and international visitors by developing modern infrastructure, preserving historical and cultural sites, and ensuring safety and comfort.

The strategy emphasizes creating an integrated tourism ecosystem, including luxury hotels, accessible historical sites, modern shopping centers, and recreational facilities, designed to appeal to a broad range of travelers.

Security coordination plays a key role, with local authorities ensuring that streets, tourist areas, and transportation networks are safe and well-managed.

Additionally, the KRG aims to use tourism as a tool for regional economic growth, job creation, and cultural exchange, while promoting Erbil as a gateway to Kurdish heritage and the wider Middle East.

By combining safety, infrastructure, and visitor services, the KRG seeks to strengthen Erbil’s reputation as a modern, attractive, and secure destination for both domestic and international tourists.

Governor Khoshnaw’s announcement reflects this ongoing strategy, highlighting Erbil’s readiness to accommodate increased tourism flows and the government’s commitment to enhancing the visitor experience throughout the city.