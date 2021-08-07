ISIS kidnaps, injures civilians at fake checkpoint near Mosul

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – ISIS militants kidnapped 11 people and injured three others at a staged security checkpoint near Mosul in Nineveh province.

An Iraqi security source told Kurdistan 24 on Saturday that militants disguised as Iraqi forces set up the checkpoint near Kandar village on the Makhmour-Erbil road, southeast of Mosul.

They abducted 11 people and shot at another vehicle that refused to stop, injuring three people on board.

A Kurdistan 24 correspondent said that the injured were taken for treatment in Erbil. Five of the people kidnapped were later released, and two of those who remain in captivity are Kurdish.

ISIS routinely holds captives from rural areas of Iraq for ransom, or kills them even after their families pay large amounts of money. The terrorist group has remained active in Iraq despite the collapse of their territorial control in December 2017.