President Nechirvan Barzani, Ammar al-Hakim Discuss Erbil-Baghdad Relations

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani met on Tuesday with Ammar al-Hakim, leader of the National Wisdom Movement, and his accompanying delegation to discuss political and regional developments, according to a statement from the Kurdistan Region Presidency.

The talks focused on the general situation in Iraq and the Kurdistan Region, the state of relations between Erbil and Baghdad, and preparations for the upcoming Iraqi parliamentary elections.

Both sides highlighted the importance of addressing ongoing challenges between the Kurdistan Regional Government and the federal government, stressing that unity and cooperation among political parties and communities are essential to safeguarding Iraq’s peace and stability.

Earlier, Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani met with al-Hakim to discuss key national issues and the relationship between Erbil and Baghdad.

The meeting between President Barzani and al-Hakim is significant as it underscores the ongoing efforts to strengthen relations between the Kurdistan Regional Government and the federal government in Baghdad. Such dialogue is crucial for fostering unity and collaboration, which are vital for addressing the complex political and economic challenges facing Iraq. By engaging in these discussions, both leaders aim to promote stability and ensure a more cohesive approach to governance ahead of the upcoming parliamentary elections.

Al-Hakim is an Iraqi politician who led the Islamic Supreme Council of Iraq from 2009 to 2017. He currently heads the National Wisdom Movement, a political coalition in Iraq established to contest the 2018 general elections.