Erbil, Baghdad turn ‘new page’ in energy relations: Iraqi ministry

author_image Halgurd Sherwani
Iraqi oil minister, Ihsan Abdul Jabbar Ismaael (right) during his meeting with KRG Minister of Natural Resources Kamal Atroushi in Baghdad, August 8, 2021. (Photo: Iraqi oil ministry)
Kurdistan Iraq Krg Oil & Gas

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Kurdistan Regional Government and Iraq’s federal government will embark on a fresh start to solve outstanding issues in the energy sector, Iraq’s energy ministry said. 

The new approach came during a meeting between KRG Minister of Natural Resources Kamal Atroushi and Iraqi Minister of Oil Ihsan Abdul Jabbar Ismaael in Baghdad on Sunday.

The Iraqi energy minister “welcomed cooperation with the KRG ministry of natural resources and expressed his ministry’s readiness to remove all the technical and financial barriers,” the statement read.

The official said he hoped discussions with the Kurdish region would turn a “new page” on energy issues.

Atroushi added that he hoped to improve bilateral ties with his Iraqi counterpart with an eye on mutual investment and joint projects, the statement added.

The two ministers stressed the importance of transparency in the energy sector across the country and placing the “national interest” above other considerations.

The KRG oil ministry delegation in the meeting with their Iraqi counterparts in Baghdad, August 8, 2021. (Photo: Iraqi Oil Ministry)
