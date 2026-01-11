Peshmerga Forces, Iraqi Army Conduct Joint Operation Near Mount Qarachugh

The ministry said the operation was successfully completed and achieved all its intended objectives.

43 minutes ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — The Peshmerga forces and the Iraqi army carried out a joint security operation early Sunday morning in areas bordering Mount Qarachugh, underscoring continued coordination between the Kurdistan Region and the federal government to maintain stability.

According to a statement from the Peshmerga Ministry, the operation began at 6:25 a.m. and involved the 18th Brigade of the 1st Infantry Division of the Peshmerga forces, working in coordination with the 14th Brigade of the 50th Division of the Iraqi Army. The joint force targeted specific locations in the mountainous border area as part of pre-planned security measures.

The ministry said the operation was successfully completed and achieved all its intended objectives. It was directly supervised by the commander of the 18th Infantry Brigade of the Peshmerga forces, ensuring close coordination and command oversight during the mission.

Following the Kurdistan Region's independence referendum in 2017, Iraqi forces expelled the Kurdish Peshmerga from territories outside the administrative control of the Kurdistan Regional Government in Kirkuk, Makhmour, and Nineveh. This withdrawal created security gaps that ISIS has since exploited.

In response to these threats, the Peshmerga and Iraqi forces have intensified their operations to prevent any resurgence of ISIS in these strategically important areas. The recent joint operation represents a significant step in ongoing efforts to stabilize the region and ensure the safety of its inhabitants.

Mount Qarachugh and its surrounding areas have long been considered strategically sensitive due to their rugged terrain, which has previously been exploited by militant groups attempting to regroup or move between disputed territories. In recent years, joint operations between the Peshmerga forces and the Iraqi army have intensified to close security gaps, prevent the re-emergence of extremist threats, and reinforce cooperation between Erbil and Baghdad.

Sunday’s operation reflects ongoing efforts by both forces to strengthen joint security mechanisms and maintain stability in areas vulnerable to security challenges.