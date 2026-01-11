Major Airlines Cancel Over 100 Flights in Istanbul as Winter Storm Hits Region

Turkish Airlines, AJet, and Pegasus cancelled 124 flights in Istanbul Monday due to snow and rain. Separately, fog in Sulaimani suspended flights, including connections to Türkiye.

24 minutes ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Three major commercial air carriers in Türkiye announced the cancellation of more than 100 flights scheduled for Monday, citing severe winter weather conditions that have disrupted operations at Istanbul’s primary aviation hubs. Turkish Airlines, AJet, and Pegasus Airlines confirmed the grounding of aircraft as a wave of snow, rain, and strong winds descended upon the city, complicating air travel across the region.

The operational disruptions were precipitated by a significant deterioration in meteorological conditions that began on Sunday evening.

According to airline officials, a weather system characterized by cold temperatures, precipitation, and high winds has covered Istanbul, with forecasts indicating that the severity of the impact would increase throughout Monday, Jan. 12, 2026. The adverse weather forced aviation authorities and airline management to reduce flight volumes to ensure operational safety.

Turkish Airlines (THY), the country’s flag carrier, bore the brunt of the cancellations at Istanbul International Airport. Yahya Üstün, the Senior Vice President for Media Relations at Turkish Airlines, issued a statement regarding the schedule adjustments on his social media account.

Üstün confirmed that the airline was forced to cancel 54 flights on Monday due to the wave of snow and rain affecting the city.

In his statement, Üstün clarified that the cancellations affected both the arrival and departure schedules at Istanbul International Airport.

He emphasized that the decision to reduce the flight load was not taken unilaterally by the airline but was based on a specific recommendation from the Meteorological Emergency Committee (MADKOM). The committee’s guidance was issued to prioritize the protection and safety of passengers during the period of instability caused by the storm.

Disruptions were also reported at Sabiha Gökçen Airport, Istanbul’s second busiest international gateway, located on the Asian side of the city.

Mehmet Yeşilkaya, the Media Advisor for AJet, announced that his company had also been compelled to alter its schedule for the same meteorological reasons cited by the flag carrier. Yeşilkaya stated that 24 AJet flights that were scheduled to be conducted on Monday at Sabiha Gökçen Airport have been cancelled.

Pegasus Airlines, a major low-cost carrier operating out of Türkiye, faced similar constraints. The company published a notice on its official website announcing that 46 of its flights had been cancelled due to the effects of the adverse weather.

To minimize passenger inconvenience and confusion at terminal buildings, Pegasus Airlines urged travelers to verify their specific flight times and status via the company's official website and mobile application before attempting to travel to the airport.

The impact of the weather system has extended beyond the immediate boundaries of Istanbul, affecting regional connectivity with the Kurdistan Region. The cancellation of flights in Türkiye coincides with significant disruptions reported at Sulaimani Airport.

On Sunday night, Dana Mohammed, the Director of Media and Relations at Sulaimani Airport, provided details to Kurdistan24 regarding the local situation.

Mohammed stated that all flights at Sulaimani Airport had been suspended due to dense fog. Among the routes affected by this suspension were two specific flights connecting Istanbul and Sulaimani, operated by both AJet and Turkish Airlines.

The combination of snow and wind in Istanbul and fog in Sulaimani has created a complex environment for air travel between the two locations, underscoring the widespread nature of the current weather disruptions.