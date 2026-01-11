Hamas Signals Dissolution of Gaza Government Under U.S.-Brokered Plan as Ceasefire Holds

The announcement comes amid ongoing efforts to implement a fragile ceasefire that took effect on Oct. 10, halting weeks of intense hostilities between Israel and Hamas.

1 hour ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — Hamas said on Sunday it is prepared to dissolve its governing authority in the Gaza Strip once a Palestinian technocratic leadership committee assumes control of the territory, in line with a U.S.-brokered peace plan aimed at ending the latest round of fighting. The group did not specify a timeline for the transition.

The announcement comes amid ongoing efforts to implement a fragile ceasefire that took effect on Oct. 10, halting weeks of intense hostilities between Israel and Hamas. Under the plan, Gaza would be administered by a non-partisan committee of technocrats. However, neither Hamas nor the rival Palestinian Authority (PA) has announced the names of the proposed members. It also remains unclear whether the committee would receive approval from Israel and the United States.

The Palestinian Authority, which is internationally recognized as the representative of the Palestinian people, has long been at odds with Hamas, which seized control of Gaza in 2007. Previous attempts at reconciliation and power-sharing between the two sides have repeatedly stalled.

Oversight of the transition is expected to fall to the so-called “Board of Peace,” an international body led by U.S. President Donald Trump, according to the plan. The board is tasked with supervising the ceasefire, the formation of a new governing structure in Gaza, the disarmament of Hamas, and the deployment of an international security force. However, no details have been released regarding the board’s composition or operating mechanisms.

Despite the ceasefire, the violence has not fully subsided. Palestinian hospital officials reported that Israeli gunfire killed three Palestinians in Gaza after the truce came into effect, underscoring the volatility of the situation on the ground.

The ceasefire agreement initially focused on stopping the fighting and facilitating a prisoner exchange, with hostages held in Gaza released in return for thousands of Palestinians detained by Israel. The deal is currently in its first phase, as mediators work to recover the remains of the final hostage believed to be in Gaza and push negotiations forward.

An Egyptian official, speaking on condition of anonymity due to the sensitivity of the talks, told AP that Hamas is preparing to send a delegation to discussions with Egyptian, Qatari, and Turkish officials to explore the second phase of the agreement, which is expected to address longer-term security and governance arrangements for Gaza.

Regional and international mediators continue to stress that the success of the ceasefire and any political transition will depend on sustained cooperation among the parties involved, amid deep mistrust and unresolved political divisions.