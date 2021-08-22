Masoud Barzani seeks to reassure Kurdistan Region following Taliban takeover of Afghanistan

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Elder statesman Masoud Barzani reassured residents of the Kurdistan Region on Sunday that there is a “big difference” between Afghanistan and the autonomous region of Iraq in its struggle against terrorism, as the latter possesses a “will and a cause.”

Barzani is the former president of the Kurdistan Region and current leader of the leading Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP).

The recent Taliban takeover of Afghanistan, including its capital of Kabul, has sent shockwaves across the globe after the Western-backed government fell to the militant group in a matter of days.

Those in Iraq and the Kurdistan Region, the security forces of which continue to face the ongoing threat of ISIS, have been closely following the developments in the Central Asian nation.

“Following Afghanistan's events, there are political and media efforts working towards creating doubts and disappointment among the people of Kurdistan Region by comparing it with Afghanistan,” President Masoud Barzani said in his statement.

“There is a big difference between Afghanistan and Kurdistan as there is also a big difference between the Peshmerga and Afghan army,” Barzani added.

The leader concluded, “I want to reassure the people of the Kurdistan Region that there is a big difference in the Region’s situation with any other place.”

