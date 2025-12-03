President Masoud Barzani, U.S. Deputy Secretary Rigas Discuss Bilateral Relations in Erbil

During the meeting, Rigas expressed his pleasure at visiting the Kurdistan Region and congratulated President Barzani on the successful Iraqi parliamentary elections and the KDP’s victory.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — President Masoud Barzani met on Wednesday with U.S. Deputy Secretary of State for Management and Resources Michael Rigas and a delegation from the U.S. Embassy in Iraq to discuss ongoing cooperation and regional developments, according to a statement from Barzani Headquarters.

During the meeting, Rigas expressed his pleasure at visiting the Kurdistan Region and congratulated President Barzani on the successful Iraqi parliamentary elections and the KDP’s victory. He thanked Barzani for his longstanding role in promoting the Kurdistan Region, combating terrorism, and safeguarding stability and security.

Highlighting Washington’s commitment to strengthening ties, the Deputy Secretary emphasized the continuous expansion of relations between the United States and the Kurdistan Region. He described the inauguration of the new U.S. Consulate General compound in Erbil—now the largest U.S. consulate in the world—as a significant milestone in bilateral relations.

Rigas also strongly condemned the recent attack on the Khor Mor gas field, calling for an end to such destructive actions that threaten regional security and economic development.

President Barzani, for his part, reflected on the decades of oppression endured by the Kurdish people under former Iraqi regimes and underscored the decisive role of the United States and the UN Security Council in establishing the no-fly zone that protected the Kurdistan Region in the 1990s. He noted that this protection enabled the Kurdish people to build a democratic system, forming their own government, parliament, and institutions through free elections.

President Barzani also praised the United States’ vital support in the fight against ISIS, acknowledging that while Peshmerga forces made significant sacrifices, the burden would have been far heavier without U.S. assistance.

Barzani concluded by expressing deep appreciation for the continued support and partnership of the United States, reaffirming the importance of strong bilateral relations for the stability and progress of the Kurdistan Region.