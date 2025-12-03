KRI President: New US Consulate in Erbil Sends Clear Political Message

Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani stated the new US Consulate opening in Erbil is a "clear political message" reflecting deep strategic partnership, highlighting decades of security cooperation and future collaboration.

2 hours ago

Erbil (Kurdistan24) – Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani affirmed on Wednesday that the inauguration of the new United States Consulate General in Erbil is far more than a ceremonial event, describing it as “a clear political message” that reflects the importance of the Kurdistan Region and the depth of its strategic partnership with the United States and Iraq.

Barzani delivered his remarks during the official opening ceremony in the presence of President Masoud Barzani, Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) Prime Minister Masrour Barzani, US Deputy Secretary of State Michael Rigas, and a wide gathering of officials, diplomats, and guests.

President Nechirvan Barzani welcomed the American delegation, emphasizing that relations between the Kurdistan Region and the United States “have been built over more than three decades on the foundations of trust, shared values, and joint work.”

He recalled key historical milestones in this partnership, from the no-fly zone of the 1990s, to the 2003 liberation of Iraq, and the joint war against ISIS in 2014, where Peshmerga forces fought side by side with US, Iraqi, and Coalition troops.

Barzani described the opening of the vast diplomatic compound as “the beginning of a new phase for expanding the horizons of cooperation” across political, security, economic, and cultural fields.

He stressed that the Kurdistan Region seeks not only strong governmental ties, but deeper connections between “companies, communities, and peoples.”

The President reaffirmed that the Kurdistan Region’s policy is clear: to act as “a bridge for communication, not a ground for conflict,” and to contribute actively to stability in Iraq and the wider region.

“We will continue working with Baghdad to resolve all outstanding issues in accordance with the constitution and in a way that ensures proper governance across Iraq,” he said, underscoring the importance of a federal system rooted in the US-Iraq Strategic Framework Agreement.

Barzani expressed full support for the regional peace efforts of US President-elect Donald Trump, and welcomed the appointment of Mark Savaya as the new Special Envoy to Iraq, describing the move as an important step to strengthen American support for Iraq and the Kurdistan Region.

President Barzani concluded by reaffirming the Kurdistan Region’s commitment to its strategic partnership with Washington, calling it a fundamental pillar of peace, prosperity, and progress.

He expressed hope for “a brighter and more stable future for everyone,” rooted in mutual trust and deepening cooperation.