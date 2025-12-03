PM Barzani Hails U.S.–Kurdistan Region Partnership at Inauguration of New U.S. Consulate Compound in Erbil

“The United States has stood with our people when we were in need,” he said. “Without your support, building what we have today would have been very difficult. We in Kurdistan are very grateful and cannot thank you enough.”

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Wednesday delivered a keynote speech at the inauguration of the new U.S. Consulate General compound in Erbil, describing the facility as a powerful symbol of the enduring partnership between the United States and the Kurdistan Region.

Addressing President Masoud Barzani, Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani, senior U.S. officials, diplomats, and guests, the Prime Minister said the new compound “rises like a mountain—solid and unshakable in Erbil,” reflecting decades of close cooperation and friendship.

Barzani praised the United States for its historic support to the Kurdish people, recalling the U.S. role in creating the haven and no-fly zone in 1991, as well as its leadership of the international coalition that helped defeat ISIS.

“The United States has stood with our people when we were in need,” he said. “Without your support, building what we have today would have been very difficult. We in Kurdistan are very grateful and cannot thank you enough.”

He emphasized that the Kurdistan Region remains a proud and reliable ally of the United States and is committed to strengthening ties as both sides enter “a new chapter” focused on development and stability.

“As we fought together against tyranny and terrorism, now it is time to build,” Barzani said.

The Prime Minister reaffirmed the KRG’s support for policies that prioritize stability and prosperity through cooperation, noting that the Kurdistan Region will continue to work with Washington and with Baghdad—particularly as Iraq prepares to form a new federal government following elections.

He stressed the importance of constitutional rights, religious and ethnic freedoms, and the Kurdistan Region’s longstanding tradition of providing refuge and protection for all communities.

“We are proud to be a land where everyone can seek shelter and where the rights of all are upheld,” he said. “This has been possible because we did it together. The United States has stood with us, and we stand with you as we build a better country, a better region, and a better future.”

Barzani concluded by congratulating all those involved in the completion of the new consulate compound and reaffirming the Kurdistan Region’s commitment to deepening its partnership with the United States.

The new U.S. Consulate General in Erbil was built on a 50-acre site and is the largest U.S. consulate in the world. The construction of the new consulate has faced several delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic, security concerns, and adjustments to the project scope. The project was inaugurated on Wednesday, with high-level officials from the U.S. and the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) attending the ceremony for its inauguration.