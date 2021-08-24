Drone strikes hit remote areas in Sulaimani province’s Penjwen district

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – A number of drone strikes have been reported in rural areas of the Penjwen district in Sulimani province, local officials said Tuesday.

It was not immediately clear who operated the unmanned aerial vehicles that carried out strikes starting around 6 a.m. local time, or whether they caused any human casualties.

Penjwen mayor Zana Abdul Rahman told Kurdistan 24 that they targeted the villages of Kani Miran, Homara Senan, and Wirya Awa.

The rural Penjwen district borders Iran.