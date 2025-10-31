American citizen fluent in Kurdish calls Kurdistan 'the Most Secure Place in the Middle East'

Matthew, a resident of the Kurdistan Region for 11 years, believes it is the most stable and secure area in the Middle East and expresses a special affection for Halabja.

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – An American citizen named Matthew, who has lived in the Kurdistan Region for 11 years, has learned to speak Kurdish fluently and considers Kurdistan the most stable and safe place in the entire Middle East.

Speaking to Kurdistan 24 at the Pomegranate and Autumn Festival in Halabja, Matthew said, “This is the fourth time we have come to Halabja and participated in the Pomegranate and Autumn Festival.”

He added: “Kurdistan's pomegranate is special, especially the pomegranate of Halabja, which has a good and delicious taste. We don't just buy it for the festival, but we also buy it for the house and eat it there. It has health benefits in addition to its wonderful taste.”

Matthew noted the festival's positive development. "Year after year, the Pomegranate and Autumn Festival grows and expands more, which is beneficial for the economy and trade of Halabja," he stated. "I was very happy that the festival includes a cultural aspect, as that contributes to developing the Kurdish culture and strengthening its position within Iraq."

Regarding his language skills, Matthew explained, “I relied on a private teacher to learn the Kurdish language, and at the same time, I used to mix with people to learn more.” He is a director for an organization that works in the fields of administration and organization, which has a collaboration with the University of Sulaimani.

Matthew concluded his remarks by emphasizing his deep appreciation for the Region. “Kurdistan is unique, and there is no place like it in the Middle East in terms of security and stability,” he said. “Foreigners feel reassured in it, and I have a special love for Halabja.”