Kurdish athlete wins European Jiu-Jitsu Championship in Abu Dhabi

Farshad Girdkaneh secured first place in Abu Dhabi, dedicating his victory to the families of martyrs and affirming the Kurdish identity of Kirkuk, Afrin, and Urmia.

2 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) — Kurdish athlete Farshad Gerdkane, a Kurdish resident of Belgium, has won first place in the 94-kilogram category at the European Jiu-Jitsu Championship held on Thursday in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

The Kurdish champion proudly displayed the flag of Kurdistan printed on his competition shirt as he stood on the podium.

Speaking to Kurdistan 24, Gerdkane expressed his pride in achieving the title and said, “I am very happy with this victory and dedicate it to the families of Kurdish martyrs and to Kurdistan.”

Originally born in Urmia, in Eastern Kurdistan (Iran), Gerdkane has lived for several years in Brussels, the capital of Belgium.

He further told Kurdistan 24 that he dedicates his gold medal to the cities of Kirkuk, Afrin, and Urmia, saying, “These cities are Kurdish, and they will always remain part of Kurdistan.”