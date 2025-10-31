Erbil and Duhok governors congratulate Kurdistan 24 on its 10th anniversary

Erbil Governor Omed Khoshnaw and Duhok Governor Ali Tatar congratulated Kurdistan 24 on its 10th anniversary, praising the channel's professionalism and role as a "bearer of the national message" serving all parts of Kurdistan.

1 hour ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) — On the occasion of the 10th anniversary of the founding of the Kurdistan 24 Research and Media Institution, the governors of Erbil and Duhok sent congratulatory messages to the channel’s management and staff, praising its national mission and professional standards.

Erbil Governor Omed Khoshnaw conveyed his best wishes to the institution’s director and all journalists and employees, expressing his “sincere congratulations and warmest wishes for continued success” in their media journey.

In his message, Khoshnaw said he looks forward to Kurdistan 24 maintaining its “commitment to journalistic principles and professionalism, as it has always done, in serving national and patriotic causes and continuing its vital role in developing Kurdish media with a deep national and patriotic spirit.”

Meanwhile, Duhok Governor Dr. Ali Tatar also extended his congratulations to Kurdistan 24’s director and staff, affirming that the channel “has been and remains a bearer of the national message.”

In his statement issued on Friday, Tatar said: “We extend our warmest congratulations to the management and employees of Kurdistan 24 on this occasion.” He added that Kurdistan 24 has played an “important role in delivering its message to all four parts of Kurdistan in a professional and realistic manner,” making it “a distinguished media platform in the Kurdistan Region.”

He concluded by saying: “We renew our congratulations on the anniversary of Kurdistan 24’s launch, wishing it continued success in its professional work and service to the people and the nation.”

Kurdistan 24, which celebrates its 10th anniversary on Friday, is a research and media institution that provides neutral and professional content to its viewers, listeners, and readers through concise and credible reports.

The Kurdistan 24 Media Network includes a satellite TV channel, radio station, and news website publishing in Kurdish (Sorani and Kurmanji dialects), as well as in Arabic, English, Turkish, and Persian, aiming to deliver accurate news coverage to the widest possible audience with objectivity and professionalism.