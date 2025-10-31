FBI thwarts ‘potential terrorist attack’ in Michigan, director says

FBI Director Kash Patel announced that multiple subjects were arrested in connection with an alleged plot targeting the Halloween weekend, as local police reassure the public.

31 minutes ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Director of the US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), Kash Patel, announced on Friday that the agency successfully thwarted a “potential terrorist attack” planned to take place in the northern state of Michigan over the Halloween weekend.

"This morning the FBI thwarted a potential terrorist attack and arrested multiple subjects in Michigan who were allegedly plotting a violent attack over Halloween weekend," Patel stated in a post on the social media platform X.

The FBI director confirmed that more details regarding the alleged plot would be made public at a later time.

In a related development, the police department in Dearborn, a city located west of Detroit, issued a statement on Facebook confirming that the FBI had conducted operations in the Dearborn area early Friday morning. "We want to assure our residents that there is no threat to the community at this time," the department said.

The announcement of the thwarted plot highlights the continued vigilance of US authorities against terrorism, a threat brought into sharp focus by the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks, one of the most devastating terrorist acts on American soil.

The swift action by the FBI in Michigan demonstrates the high alert level maintained by US law enforcement agencies to prevent such attacks.