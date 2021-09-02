Alleged ISIS attack in Kirkuk result in causalities, kidnapping: Sources

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – In what appeared to be an attack by the militants of the so-called Islamic State on a village in west of Kirkuk on early Thursday, at least one Iraqi soldier killed and a villager was kidnapped, according to local sources.

Around 30 militants targeted Shahali Kon village in the Sargaran sub-district in Kirkuk early Thursday, according to a source from the village, speaking to Kurdistan 24 on the condition of anonymity.

When the radical fighters surrounded the Kurdish-majority village, the locals alongside the Iraqi army soldiers began to respond to the attack, which left a soldier killed and six civilians wounded, according to the source.

A civilian named Nayef Mohammad Hassan, a Kurd, was kidnapped and his whereabout has not been known yet, the source added.

Local Iraqi officials have not yet commented on the incident.

The renewed ISIS attacks recently in the disputed territories between the Kurdistan Region and Iraqi government are for ransom, according to locals speaking to Kurdistan 24 on Thursday, saying the militants had previously asked for $5,000 from the villagers who are already struggling economically due to drought.

“They identify themselves to us as Islamic State,” a villager speaking on condition of anonymity told Kurdistan 24, saying the militants ask for Zakat, which is a form of Islamic taxation.

The latest attack is considered as one of the biggest by the terror group in the areas on civilians, according to the villagers.

Following its territorial defeat in 2017 at the hands of the Iraqi and Kurdish forces, the remnants of the Islamic State regularly launch attacks in the disputed territories due to the “security vacuum”, a term regional and federal officials use to describe the lack of security coordination between the official forces.

Additional reporting by Soran Kamaran