Masoud Barzani: ISIS threat remains because initial factors remain unresolved

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – President Masoud Barzani, leader of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP), received the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy on Tuesday in Erbil, where the two primarily covered security-based topics.

During their meeting, Josep Borrell praised the role played by Barzani in the Kurdish struggle for freedom, extending his appreciation for its long and continuing history, as well as expressing his appreciation sacrifices made by Peshmerga forces and the people of Kurdistan in the war against terrorism and for hosting hundreds of thousands of those displaced by the conflict.

After arriving in Erbil on a flight from Baghdad earlier in the day, Borrell voiced similar sentiments in a joint press conference with Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani.

Borell then met with Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani, where he stressed "the importance of the Kurdistan Region's position as a force of stability in the region, as well as the continued support and coordination of the European Union, especially in the war against terrorism."

After his meeting with Borell, Masoud Barzani thanked the Coalition to Defeat ISIS for helping the people of Kurdistan in the war against terrorism and stressed that "any nation that has the will to resist will have a good impact with the support of friends and allies."

Barzani spoke to the guest and his accompanying delegation about various factors that led to the emergence of ISIS, stressing that the threat remains because many of the factors remain as well.

He then said that the rich culture of coexistence among the people of the Kurdistan Region has had a significant part in preventing terrorists from establishing a foothold there.

The meeting "also touched on the upcoming legislative elections in Iraq, with the two sides expressing hope for fair elections that would achieve change, stability, and the aspirations of citizens."