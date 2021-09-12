Iraqi deputy parliament speaker calls for Erbil-Baghdad cooperation after drone attack

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Ending recurring attacks on the Kurdistan Region capital of Erbil necessitates cooperation between the federal Iraqi government and the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG), said the Deputy Speaker of the Iraqi Parliament Bashir al-Haddad on Sunday.

In the latest attack on Erbil, its airport was targeted by two explosive-laden drones just before midnight Saturday. The assault did not result in any casualties or material damage, the US-led international coalition, whose base on the airport grounds was the target of the attack, said on Sunday.

Related Article: US condemns drone attacks on Erbil airport, reiterates support for Kurdistan Region's security

In a statement condemning the attack on Erbil International Airport, Haddad stated that the perpetrators, which he described as terrorists, "are motivated... by destabilizing" the country and violating its sovereignty.

"The repeated attempts at attacking Erbil requires a serious stance from the federal government [of Iraq], and security cooperation between the federal and regional governments."

Baghdad must confront "the security challenges," reveal "the parties behind them," and hold them to account, Haddad added, as he also called for "a definitive end to these terrorist attacks."