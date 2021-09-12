Three Iraqi soldiers killed in suspected ISIS attack in rural Diyala: Source

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – An Iraqi army outpost near a town sixty kilometers north of the capital city of Baghdad came under attack from a suspected ISIS cell, one security source said.

The source told Kurdistan 24 that a number of gunmen believed to be members of the ISIS terrorist organization assaulted and temporarily took control of an army checkpoint outside al-Tala’a village, Khalis district, Diyala province.

The terrorists killed three Iraqi army soldiers and wounded another one, the source added, noting that the security forces retook control of the area.

The gunmen fled the scene "to an unknown destination" after, another source said.

The incident comes just a day after another attack by suspected ISIS members on an Iraqi federal police unit in rural parts of the disputed Kirkuk province. The assault led to the deaths of three officers.

Following ISIS's territorial defeat in 2017 at the hands of the Iraqi and Kurdish forces, remnants of the terrorist organization regularly launch attacks in territories disputed by Baghdad and Erbil due to a security vacuum caused by a lack of coordination between Iraqi and Kurdistan Region forces.