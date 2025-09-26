Netanyahu Threatens to Destroy Iraqi Militias Leaders in Fiery UN Address

Israeli PM Netanyahu, in his UNGA address, threatened to destroy Iraqi militia leaders if they attack Israel and revealed potential peace talks with Syria. He detailed extensive military operations against Iran and its allies over the past year.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu delivered a combative and wide-ranging address at the United Nations General Assembly on Friday, where he outlined Israel’s sweeping military operations against Iran and its allied groups across the region, threatened leaders of Iraqi militias with annihilation if they attacked Israel, and announced the possibility of a peace deal with Syria.

Speaking before the Assembly, Netanyahu warned that while Israel had dismantled large parts of Iran’s “terror axis” over the past year—including Hamas in Gaza, Hezbollah in Lebanon, the Assad regime in Syria, and Houthi leadership in Yemen—the threat from Iraqi armed groups remained. He cautioned that if those militias dared to launch attacks against Israel, their leaders would be eliminated just as others had been.

“In the past year we hammered the Houthis, we crushed the bulk of Hamas’ terror machine, we crippled Hezbollah, taking out most of its leaders and much of its weapons arsenal. We destroyed Assad’s armaments in Syria. We deterred Iran’s Shiite militias in Iraq,” Netanyahu said. “And most importantly, we devastated Iran’s atomic weapons and ballistic missile programs.”

Listing the toll of Israel’s campaign, Netanyahu declared: “Half the Houthi leadership in Yemen? Gone. Yihya Sinwar in Gaza? Gone. Hassan Nasrallah in Lebanon? Gone. The Assad regime in Syria? Gone. Those militias in Iraq? Well, they’re still deterred. Their leaders, if they attack Israel, will also be gone.”

Netanyahu devoted a significant portion of his speech to Israel’s 12-day war with Iran, which he referred to as Operation Rising Line, a Biblical reference. He described it as one of the “most stunning military comebacks in history,” highlighting the collaboration of Israeli pilots with American B-2 bombers in striking Iran’s nuclear enrichment sites.

“Our daring pilots neutralized Iran’s missile defenses and took control of the skies over Tehran,” he declared. “Israeli fighter pilots and American B-2 pilots bombed Iran’s nuclear enrichment sites. I want to thank President Trump for his bold and decisive actions. President Trump and I promised to prevent Iran from developing nuclear weapons, and we delivered on that promise.”

Netanyahu argued that by destroying Iran’s nuclear and missile capabilities, Israel had removed “an existential threat to Israel and a mortal threat to the civilized world,” claiming that the operation prevented a catastrophe that could have “claimed millions and millions of lives.”

Netanyahu repeatedly invoked the October 7, 2023 Hamas attacks, which he described as the “worst assault on Jews since the Holocaust,” where 1,200 people, including over 40 Americans and other foreign nationals, were killed and more than 250 hostages taken. He accused Hamas of “burning babies alive,” “raping women,” and “beheading men,” stressing that the atrocities justified Israel’s full-scale military response.

He listed the names of 20 hostages still believed to be alive in Gaza and, in a dramatic gesture, addressed them directly from the UN podium through loudspeakers connected to Gaza. “Our brave heroes, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks. I address you from the UN. We have not forgotten you, not even for a second. The entire nation is with you, and we will not rest until we bring you all home, the living and the dead, as one.”

Netanyahu also spoke directly to Hamas and its jailers: “Lay down your arms. Let my people go. Free the hostages, all of them, the whole 48. Free the hostages now. If you do, you will live. If you don’t, Israel will hunt you down.”

Arguing that Israel’s struggle is part of a wider global confrontation, Netanyahu emphasized that the enemies of Israel—Hamas, Hezbollah, the Houthis, and Iran—are also enemies of the United States and Europe. Conducting what he called a “pop quiz” for the Assembly, Netanyahu asked which groups shouted “Death to America” and killed Americans and Europeans, before answering “all of the above.”

He criticized many world leaders for what he described as hypocrisy: initially supporting Israel after October 7 but later condemning its military campaign under “pressure of biased media, radical Islamist constituencies, and anti-Semitic mobs.”

Netanyahu accused those nations of “appeasing evil rather than supporting a nation whose brave soldiers guard you from the barbarians at the gate,” insisting that Israel was not just defending itself but standing on the frontlines of a broader clash with extremism. “You can’t appease your way out of jihad, and you won’t escape the Islamist storm by sacrificing Israel,” he warned.

Peace with Syria and Protection for Druze

In a surprising announcement, Netanyahu revealed that Israel had opened negotiations with Syria’s new government, raising the possibility of a historic peace agreement. “The idea of peace with Syria was once beyond reach, but now it has become possible,” he said.

He explained that such an agreement could “preserve Syrian sovereignty, meet Israel’s interests, and include protections for the Druze community,” suggesting a diplomatic pivot even as Israel continues military action across the region.

Netanyahu dismissed accusations of genocide against Israel, citing the assessment of U.S. urban warfare expert Colonel John Spencer, who he said recognized Israel’s unprecedented measures to minimize civilian casualties. According to Netanyahu, the civilian-to-combatant death ratio in Gaza is “less than 2 to 1,” which he described as “astoundingly low” given the scope of urban combat.

Framing his nation’s struggle as both existential and universal, Netanyahu concluded: “Thanks to the resolve of our people, the courage of our soldiers, and the bold decisions we took, Israel rebounded from its darkest day to deliver one of the most stunning military comebacks in history. But we must remain vigilant. Iran’s stockpiles of enriched uranium must be eliminated, and tomorrow UN Security Council sanctions on Iran must be snapped back.”

The Israeli leader’s address, marked by defiance, threats, and appeals to solidarity, made clear that while Israel is willing to explore peace with Damascus, it will continue its campaign against Iran and its allies, including Iraq’s militias, as long as they pose a threat.