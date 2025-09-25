ISIS Attack Thwarted East of Deir ez-Zur, Five SDF Fighters Killed

According to the SDF Media Center, clashes broke out early in the morning when ISIS fighters targeted one of their positions in the area. Despite suffering casualties, SDF units managed to repel the assault, regain control of the ground, and prevent the terrorist network from advancing.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — The Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) announced on Thursday that five of its fighters were killed and another was wounded while repelling an attack by ISIS militants in the town of al-Bahra al-Wusta, east of Deir ez-Zur city.

The SDF said ongoing combing operations are underway in the region to track down ISIS remnants and ensure the safety of local residents. “Our fighters bravely and loyally confronted the terrorist attack and thwarted the terrorist plot,” the statement read, adding that operations would continue until militant cells are dismantled.

The forces mourned their slain fighters, expressing condolences to their families and vowing that their sacrifices would not be in vain. “We stand firmly against these terrorist gangs and vow to avenge our martyrs and pursue all those who participated in, supported, or planned this attack,” the statement said.

The SDF reaffirmed its commitment to protecting civilians and maintaining security in areas under its control. Residents were urged to cooperate with security units by providing information that could assist in rooting out ISIS networks.

Although the Islamic State group was declared territorially defeated in 2019 following a U.S.-backed SDF offensive in eastern Syria, the group has remained active through sleeper cells and insurgent-style attacks. Deir ez-Zur province, particularly the towns along the Euphrates River, has continued to see sporadic violence, with ISIS targeting both SDF forces and local communities.

The SDF, backed by the U.S.-led coalition, has been conducting regular security operations in the region to dismantle ISIS hideouts and prevent a resurgence. However, the group’s persistent attacks highlight the ongoing security challenges in northeastern Syria (western Kurdistan), where instability and local grievances provide fertile ground for extremist networks to operate.