UN recruits a sign language interpreter for Iraq’s electoral commission

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Ahead of next month’s parliamentary elections in Iraq, the United Nations has hired a sign language interpreter to help the country's electoral authorities reach out to deaf voters, the international organization announced on Tuesday.

At the request of the Iraqi government and under UN Security Council Resolution 2576, the United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI) is supporting and advising the Iraqi Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC).

"Iraq's election will be more credible if it involves as many Iraqi voters as possible," the organization tweeted on Tuesday. "And that includes the deaf community."

The sign language interpreter will, therefore, help the IHEC "broaden its reach".

#Iraq's election will be more credible if it involves as many Iraqi voters as possible. And that includes the deaf community. That's why UNAMI recruited a sign language interpreter to help @IHECOfficial broaden its reach. All Iraqis should have information they need to #Vote4Iraq pic.twitter.com/EzjqZ9pDTo — UNAMI (@UNIraq) September 14, 2021

The parliamentary elections are scheduled to take place on October 10, where more than 3,000 candidates are vying for the 329 seats in Iraq's legislative house.

UNAMI will also send 130 international experts to observe the electoral process "in advance" and "on election day," Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert, the United Nations Special Representative for Iraq, recently said.

Read More: UNAMI monitors hate speech against female candidates in Iraq's elections

The team will advise the local electoral authorities on all the operational aspects and phases of the process, including voter registration, candidate nomination, procurement and logistics.