Erdoğan Expresses Concern Over Strikes on Iraqi Territories, Including Erbil, During Meeting with Barzani

President Erdoğan reaffirmed Türkiye’s commitment to expanding cooperation with Iraq and the Kurdistan Region, especially in trade, transport, energy, and the Development Road Project, the Turkish Presidency said

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan emphasized the importance of stability in Iraq and continued cooperation with both Baghdad and Erbil during a meeting with Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani in Istanbul, according to a statement released on Saturday by the Turkish Presidency's Directorate of Communications.

In a post on its official X account, the Presidency of the Republic of Türkiye said Erdoğan received Barzani at the Dolmabahçe Presidential Working Office, where recent regional developments were discussed.

The statement said Erdoğan expressed sorrow over incidents in which Iraqi territories, including Erbil, were affected during tensions between the United States and Iran, stressing that Türkiye does not want regional clashes to expand into other countries under any circumstances.

It added that Erdoğan underlined Türkiye’s continued solidarity with the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) during this period.

“Maintaining stability in Iraq is important for the entire region,” Erdoğan was quoted as saying, noting that the swift formation of a new federal government would serve Iraq’s unity and integrity.

The Turkish president also reiterated Ankara’s determination to strengthen cooperation with both the Iraqi federal government and the KRG across multiple sectors.

According to the statement, Erdoğan said Türkiye would continue advancing bilateral ties in areas including trade, transport, and energy, highlighting the strategic importance of major regional infrastructure initiatives such as the “Development Road Project,” which he said would benefit not only Iraq but also the broader Gulf region.

The Turkish leader further reaffirmed Ankara’s commitment to its domestic security agenda, stating that efforts to conclude the “terror-free Türkiye” process successfully would continue alongside a broader desire for peace and stability across the region.

In a post on X following the meeting, Prime Minister Masrour Barzani said he was “pleased” to meet Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan at the Dolmabahçe Palace in Istanbul, noting that both sides placed strong emphasis on strengthening relations between Türkiye and the Kurdistan Region.

Barzani said the discussions also covered ongoing efforts to form a new federal cabinet in Iraq, with both sides expressing hope that the next government would help consolidate peace and stability in the country, serve all components without discrimination, and address outstanding issues between Erbil and Baghdad in accordance with the Iraqi Constitution.

He further highlighted that the peace process and the disarmament of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) were part of the talks, stating that he reiterated his support for the process. According to Barzani, both sides stressed the importance of continuing efforts to ensure the initiative’s success and full implementation.

The meeting comes amid ongoing regional tensions and sustained diplomatic engagement between Türkiye, Iraq, and the Kurdistan Region on security, economic cooperation, and infrastructure development.