Security

US-led Coalition remains committed to security cooperation with Peshmerga, Iraqi Security Forces

author_image Kurdistan 24
Mask-clad Peshmerga fighters stand during a military event in Erbil, Nov. 10, 2020. (Photo: AFP/Safin Hamed)
Kurdistan US-led Coalition Erbil International Airport Peshmerga ISF

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The United States-led coalition against the Islamic State (ISIS) has reiterated on Tuesday its commitment to its security partnership with both the Kurdistan Region's Peshmerga forces and the Iraqi Security Forces (ISF).

"Since 2014, @Coalition & ISF/Peshmerga have been strong partners. While we reorganize to an advisory & assist role by year's end – we remain committed to our security cooperation and partnership w/the GoI (Government of Iraq) & KRI (Kurdistan Region of Iraq) in the fight against Daesh (ISIS) as we support a stable & secure Iraq," read a tweet on the Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve (CJTFOIR) official Twitter page.

All coalition combat troops are scheduled to withdraw from Iraq by December 31 under an agreement reached by Iraq and the United States in July. Those troops who remain after that date will be there solely to train and advise the Peshmerga and the ISF.

In a brief statement on Monday, the coalition also stressed that its forces remain in the country "at the invitation of Iraq and is committed to advising, assisting, and intelligence-sharing with Iraqi partners."

Furthermore, it added, the US military's "presence at Ain al-Assad and Erbil bases will adjust to reflect OIR's changing role by the end of September."

Ain al-Assad is an airbase in Iraq's Anbar province. The coalition base in the Kurdistan Region capital Erbil is situated on the grounds of Erbil International Airport. Both bases have been targeted by militia rockets and drones.

