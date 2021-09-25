COVID-19: Erbil begins program to issue vaccinated citizens new smart cards to facilitate travel

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Erbil Health Directorate on Saturday called on fully vaccinated citizens of the Kurdistan Region to visit health centers and obtain smart cards that would facilitate domestic and international travel.

The supervisor of the smart card program in the Erbil, Bzhar Musa, told Kurdistan 24, "Citizens should go to the center where they received two doses with a copy of their passport and their vaccination card to get smart cards."

The "smart card" is like a passport that enables its holders to prove they have completed being given both doses included in the inoculation.

Musa pointed out that the smart card is globally recognized and contains a barcode that includes information about the person and the dates of receiving the vaccine, to "be completed within one week after beginning the procedure."

He urged those who are aiming to travel abroad to first visit their vaccination center to obtain the card in order to avoid complications during their travels.

"To avoid overcrowding and gathering, one person from each family can come and complete the procedures for all close family members, provided that they bring their passports and vaccinating cards," he concluded.